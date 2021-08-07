Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.60 on Friday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.