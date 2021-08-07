Truist Securiti Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

