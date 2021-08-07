Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

SITE stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.