TrustToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.