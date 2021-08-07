TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,083,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

