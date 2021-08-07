TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $44.32. 1,862,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.