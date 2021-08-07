TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 1,789,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,214. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.