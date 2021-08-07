TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 1,789,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,214. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80.

