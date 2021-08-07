TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.46. The stock had a trading volume of 564,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,242. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

