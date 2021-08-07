TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The company has a market cap of £488.05 million and a PE ratio of 348.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.95.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

