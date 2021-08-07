TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.00868652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00098021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042384 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

