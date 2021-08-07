TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

