Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $70,000 Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Athenex were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

