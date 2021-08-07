Tufton Capital Management Buys 190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEFA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,553 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

