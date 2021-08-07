Tufton Capital Management Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.