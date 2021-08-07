Tufton Capital Management Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.