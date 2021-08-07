Tufton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 4,621,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,865. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

