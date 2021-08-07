Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $213.00. 1,342,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

