Tufton Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

