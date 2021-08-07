Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $494.01 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

