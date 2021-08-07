U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,493,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,264 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

