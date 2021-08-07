Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

