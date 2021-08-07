UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

