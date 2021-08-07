UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

