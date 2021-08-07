UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

