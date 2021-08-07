Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $343.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.41.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.74. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.