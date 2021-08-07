Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

