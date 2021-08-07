UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.18 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

