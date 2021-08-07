UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

UMH stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

