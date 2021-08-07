Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.