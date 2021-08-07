Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

UNICY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 61,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

