UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.55 Price Target at UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

