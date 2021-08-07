Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.47. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

