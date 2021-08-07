Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

