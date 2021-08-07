United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. 513,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.