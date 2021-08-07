United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 513,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

