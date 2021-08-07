United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. United Insurance has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. Equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

