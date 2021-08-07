United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $331.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

