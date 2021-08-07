United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 207,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

