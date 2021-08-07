Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,248. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

