Uquid Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $203.32 million and $3.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $20.33 or 0.00045766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00861993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00100242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

