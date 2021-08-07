Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.13. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 169,800 shares trading hands.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities cut Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.5912524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

