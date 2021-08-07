US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of US Ecology worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in US Ecology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in US Ecology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.29. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.