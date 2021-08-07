Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, increased their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

