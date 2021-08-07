Usca Ria LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $77.85 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17.

