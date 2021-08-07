Usca Ria LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

