Usca Ria LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $304.73 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

