Usca Ria LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

