Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 522,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 152,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 87.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

