Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,279 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

