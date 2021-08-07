Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

